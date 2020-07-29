Rhea Chakraborty Files Petition Seeking Investigation In Sushant’s Case To Be Transferred To Mumbai

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been charged with serious allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Sushant's father had registered an FIR against Rhea, in his hometown Patna.

"Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer," tweeted ANI.

Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer



An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

In his FIR, Sushant's father has named Rhea and few members of her family, as having abetted Sushant's suicide by defrauding him, threatening him and confining him. It has been alleged that Rs 15 crore, which has been missing from Sushant's bank account, was transferred to Rhea and her family members' accounts. She is also alleged to have kept Sushant away from his family, taken possession of some of his medical records, and threatened to leak them to the media.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Inspector General of the Patna central range, told Hindustan Times, "KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC."

Sushant's father's lawyer, Vikas Singh explained the reason for the delay in filing the FIR, and doing so in Patna. He said that one of the reasons is that Sushant's father is aged and therefore cannot travel to Mumbai to fight the case. Another reason is that the family was not happy with Mumbai police's investigation as they seemed to be taking it in a different direction by wanting big production houses to be named in the case.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Father's Lawyer Reveals The Reason Behind The Delay In Filing FIR With Patna Police

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty To Apply For Interim Bail After Late Sushant's Father Lodges FIR Against Her