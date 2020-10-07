Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail In Drugs Case On Bond Of Rs 1 Lakh, Showik Chakraborty Still In Jail

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020. The actress spent a month in judicial custody after her arrest on September 8, 2020 in connection with the drugs case in Bollywood being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). On October 6, it was reported that Rhea Chakraborty's jail time had been further extended till October 20 by the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court. But now, the actress has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Rhea Chabraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement after her bail: "We are Delighted by the Order of the Honble Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty . Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law . The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies .. the CBI , ED and NCB of Rhea should come to and end . We remain committed to Truth. Satya Meva Jayate 🙏".

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty has not been granted bail by the High Court, while the other accuse Deepesh Sawant (aka Dipesh) has been granted bail.

Conditions for Rhea Chakraborty's bail

Rhea Chakraborty will have to furnish a cash bond of Rs 1 lakh within a month's time. Moreover, she has to appear at the nearest police station every 10 days. Rhea also cannot travel outside Mumbai without the court's permission and has to submit her passport to the authorities.

On October 6, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's family is tampering with the probe of Sushant's death and pressurising the doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) who are reinvestigating the forensics.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Issues Statement Saying All Aspects Are Being Looked At Meticulously

Satish Maneshinde said, "The SC on 19th Aug 2020, To ensure public confidence in the Investigation and to do complete justice in the matter ( of SSR Death Case ) considered it appropriate to accord approval for the ongoing CBI investigation into the Case Registered at Patna and directed transfer of any case registered on the death of SSR into the circumstances of his unnatural death to CBI. The Bandra Police registered a case on the allegations of Rhea Chakraborty against the Sisters of SSR in relation to illegal administration of medicines on the basis of Forged Prescription which could be the Cause of SSR Death and transferred it on 9th Sept 2020 to the CBI as per the orders of the SC. Therefore the family also stand to face investigations in the case. The CBI is independently and impartially investigating both the cases."

"The CBI is supposed to be an insulated and free from any interference. It is disturbing to learn that the family of SSR and its lawyers are interfering and tampering with the investigations by bringing pressure on the AIIMS team of Doctors by speaking to them during investigations and releasing purported audio recoded conversations and information to the Media in order to bring pressure and tamper with potential witnesses. The SSR family lawyer is supposed to have said that he is going to meet the CBI Director to get the family's pre-determined path of investigations in SSR death. It is very disturbing to read such information in the Media as attempts are being made to get a pre-determined result in the case. Any further attempts to interfere and tampering in the investigations would be brought to the notice of the appropriate courts," the lawyer added.

Watch this space for more on the case.

ALSO READ: Rhea's Lawyer: Sushant's Family Is Tampering With The Investigation By Pressurizing AIIMS Doctors