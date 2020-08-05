Rhea Chakraborty Had Accused Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Of Molesting Her, Says Lawyer

How Did Sushant & Rhea Meet?

Lawyer Vikas Singh reveals that Rhea and Sushant met for the first time on April 14, 2019 at a common friend's party. On April 15, Rhea came over to Sushant's place and met Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and her husband as well. Later, all of them went to Pawna farm house and decided to stay over that night.

Rhea & Sushant Met Again

Vikas Singh further added, "Next day, in the afternoon, Sushant dropped her in Mumbai and came back to Pawna farmhouse in evening. On April 18-19th intervening night she insisted on coming to Sushant's house at Capri Heights and reached at around 1 am and insisted on having drinks and also got everyone else to join in. They all stayed up till late in the night before they retired to their rooms. Rhea spent the night in Sushant's room."

Rhea Lied To Priyanka & Sushant About Her Brother's Birthday

Vikas Singh further revealed that Rhea had invited Sushant and Priyanka to her brother Showik Chakraborty's birthday party. When the brother-sister duo reached the venue, Priyanka wished Rhea's brother, but he stated that it's not his birthday.

"Priyanka realised that Rhea used Sushant's credit cards to pay for the party in the end. From the party Rhea also came back to Sushant's house while Priyanka went to sleep, Sushant and Rhea were talking," added Singh.

Rhea Alleged That Priyanka Molested Her

Next morning was a shocker for Sushant and Priyanka as well.

Vikas Singh revealed, "The next morning i.e 21st April 2019 by the time Priyanka woke up, Rhea wasn't there and Sushant was extremely angry. Rhea told Sushant the earlier night, after the birthday party, that his sister Priyanka tried to take advantage of her and molest her on the intervening night of 18-19th April at Sushant's residence, Sushant believed Rhea and had an altercation with his sister Priyanka and Priyanka couldn't even believe that Sushant would get manipulated this way but she wanted peace and vacated the apartment."

Mumbai Cop Says Sushant's Family Is Misleading The Public; 'Actor's Kin Wanted Us To Slap Rhea'

When Priyanka reached Delhi, she told her husband about Rhea's allegations and he was baffled with Rhea's allegation, as he was also there on the intervening night of 18-19th April 2019. Priyanka's husband tried to reach out to Sushant directly through WhatsApp messages, but Sushant wasn't ready to listen.

Sushant Realised His Mistake

Vikas Singh further added, "Sushant was the closest to his sister Priyanka and in one day, their relationship suffered a deep crack. Post that incident, they didn't talk for months."

In November 2019, Sushant had a breakdown and he called up Priyanka to apologise to her. He also called his other two sisters and the next day, all three sisters reached his apartment.

"It was then that Sushant asked Rhea why she accused his sister and why she insisted on taking Priyanka to her brother's birthday party if Priyanka allegedly misbehaved with her and why did not she disclose about the said alleged incident for 2 days i.e from 18th night till 21st April," stated Vikas Singh.

While the revelations of Vikas Singh are every bit shocking, we wonder how would Rhea narrate her side of the story!