Rhea Chakraborty Lashes Out At Media People For Hurting Her Building's Watchman: Are We Barbarians?

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, actress Rhea Chakraborty is constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Currently, the CBI is carrying out their investigation in Sushant's case, and Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty has already been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Many media personnel have gathered outside Rhea's building, and the actress took to Twitter to lash out at them for creating a chaos outside her residence.

Earlier, she shared a video of her father being stuck among media personnel outsider her house, and now the actress has shared a video of her building's watchman informing that he's been hit by the media.

Rhea Chakraborty tweeted, "Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years. He is hurt. He was hit by #media. Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father. Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this? Is there any law at all? Are we barbarians? #justiceforram. Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice, there are children and elders living in this building too. Or is this the system we live in?"

Rhea Chakraborty Reacts To Allegations Of Destroying Hard Drives Before Leaving Sushant's House

More than sympathy, Rhea's tweet received criticism from her own followers, and many netizens wrote that the video seems fake to them, and they also feel that the watchman is lying. Here's how they reacted...

@sradhanjali_sahu: Flop actress with flop co actor com bodyguard. 🤣

@ruxar___61: Why is he smiling in first 3-4 seconds?

@foodiesthan111: I am the only one who is thinking this guy is literally laughing 😂😂 I can't see any marks on his hand or body 😂😂😂😂😂 hadd hai Matlab ab watchman se bhi zhoot bulwayegi ye ladki.

@sifatssshhhhhh_10o3: She needs security for herself so she decided to seek justice for her security guard 🙄🙄 well played bhai saaab #overacting.

(Social media posts are unedited.)