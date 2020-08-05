    For Quick Alerts
      Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer On Her Being 'Absconding': She Is A Law-abiding Citizen

      Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a clarification on the actress's whereabouts, clearly stating that his client is a law-abiding citizen. He further said that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

      Filmibeat has access to his Maneshinde's statement that read, "The Bihar Government has already 'Transferred' the 'Case' in which they have NO Jurisdiction to investigate. Once the case has left Bihar, the Bihar Police have no concern in the case. The Solicitor General of India was present before the Supreme Court today on behalf of CBI and submitted that the Notification would be issued today. Till the matter is heard in the next week, the CBI being a Premier Agency is aware of its powers that need to be exercised in a Pending Matter before the Supreme Court."

      On reports about Rhea Chakraborty going missing as alleged by the Bihar Police, and media speculations about her whereabouts, Maneshinde said, "I would request all concerned to stop speculating about the whereabouts of Rhea Chakraborty. She's a law-abiding citizen. The matter is sub-judice."

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 23:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
