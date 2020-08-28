Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Refutes Smita Parikh's Claims On His Fee

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to Smita Parikh's claims that he has not charged a penny from the actress in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Smita Parikh is reportedly Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend.

Satish Maneshinde clarified to Filmibeat that Rhea Chakraborty said that the lawyer has not raised any bill and not that he is charging no fee. He said that Smita Parikh has made a false statement that he is giving his services for free. "Smita Parikh has also made a false statement that I went to her (Rhea Chakraborty) on my own and offered my services free. Rhea came to me through my Army friends and a Maharashtrian family. I don't approach clients, and questions about fees are between me and the client,'' Maneshinde said firmly.

Smita Parikh has also reportedly said that Rhea believes in the murder theory of Sushant Singh Rajput and she recorded the conversation, to which Maneshinde reacted saying, "Rhea also has a recorded version of her conversation with Smita.''

There is also a previous WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and Smita Parikh that has been leaked, which clearly indicates that Smita Parikh was on Rhea's side and was understanding her plight as Sushant's live-in partner.

In a WhatsApp conversation in the first week of July 2020, Smita and Rhea talk about how the Me Too allegation against Sushant Singh Rajput was intentional and planned, and had come back to haunt him. Smita tells her it was an old thing and knew it was a false allegation and that Sanjana Sanghi (Sushant's co-star in Dil Bechara) had taken all the allegations back.

In the same chat, Rhea Chakraborty had said that Sanjana Sanghi is pretending to be Sushant's friend now, and that Sushant was scared of Sanjana and hence didn't want to promote the film (Dil Bechara). Rhea and Smita are also seen talking about not knowing who Sandip Ssingh is and whether it's time for Rhea to speak up about the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. The case of his death was under investigation from the Mumbai Police and later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation after being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Now, with more details being revealed in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also stepped in to investigate a drug cartel angle.

Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the CBI today at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai.

