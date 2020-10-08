Rhea Chakraborty's Mom Says She Wanted To End Her Life, 'We Panic Every Time The Doorbell Rings'

Rhea's Mom To Put The Actress On Therapy

Sandhya Chakraborty told TOI, "What she (Rhea) has gone through... how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong,". She further added, "I'll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life."

Rhea Has Asked Her Parents To Stay Strong

Sandhya Chakraborty further added that even though she's too worried about her daughter, it's her daughter who has asked her parents to stay strong. "Yet, even after she came home today, she looked at us and said: ‘Why do you look sad, we have to be strong and fight this'," added Rhea's mom.

Rhea's Mother On Showik

Rhea's mom is worried about her son and said, "While it's a relief she's out of prison, it's crazy it's still not over. My son is still behind bars and I'm paranoid about what tomorrow will bring."

Mrs Chakraborty said that she can't sleep on the bed anymore because her children are suffering in jail. She can't eat. She wakes up in the middle of the night, gripped by a fear of the next thing that could go wrong.

"My family's not just been pushed to a corner, it's been destroyed," she said.

Rhea's Mom Wanted To Take Her Own Life

Sandhya Chakraborty, who is unsure about how to deal with the ongoing mental trauma, said, "At one point I thought the only way to end it was by ending my life. I'm not this kind of a person, you know. I've sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They're going through far worse."

Rhea's Mom: We Panic Every Time

Sandhya is also petrified by media's treatment towards Rhea as there have been times when the journalists hounded on the Jalebi actress, and chased her right from her apartment to the NCB office.

"We panic every time the doorbell rings. We don't know who it might be. There have been instances of reporters posing as CBI or as a resident of the building to come into our premises. We've installed CCTVs outside our door to secure ourselves," she added.