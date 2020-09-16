Rhea Chakraborty’s Morgue Visit: SHRC Finds No Breach On Part Of Mumbai Police And Cooper Hospital

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has ruled that there has been no breach on part of either the Mumbai Police or the Cooper Hospital in allowing Rhea Chakraborty inside the mortuary to see the body of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

The SHRC stated that all protocols were followed in allowing Rhea's morgue visit, based on the details of the waiting area, and therefore the matter is disposed off.

Earlier, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had raised concerns over Rhea's visit to the morgue on June 14, 2020, the day of Sushant's death. He had said, "Rhea going to the mortuary was definitely irregular because somebody has facilitated this visit. With the covid situation, how do you manage to get into there? So either the Mumbai police or the hospital authorities have colluded with her to give her access."

The SHRC, which had reportedly objected to the fact that Rhea was given access to the mortuary, was probing who was responsible for giving her the access.

Rhea, her family and two others were accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant's family, in an FIR that they had registered with the Bihar Police, in late July. The matter of Sushant's death is being investigated by the CBI.

Meanwhile, Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and a few others have been arrested as part of a drug case which has emerged from investigations of Sushant's death. She was arrested by the NCB for allegedly financing and procuring marijuana for Sushant.

Many celebrities have raised their voice against the media trial and witch hunt that Rhea is being subjected and have reminded citizens of the country of the legal principle 'innocent until proven guilty'.

