Rhea Chakraborty Never Told Me About Her Break Up With Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Rumi Jafry

From the last few months, rumours had it that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have become more than friends. However, none of them duo confirmed about their relationship and left the netizens guessing whether they are lovers or just 'friends'. But, every time Rhea and Sushant were spotted together in Mumbai, their pictures added fuel to the fire. Now after Sushant's demise, everyone wants to know about his equation with his alleged girlfriend, Rhea. While some reports suggest that the duo had parted ways, some say they were supposed to get married in November.

3 Days Before Suicide: Sushant Singh Rajput Said THIS To His Staff While Paying Their Last Salaries

So, when a leading daily, reached out to director Rumi Jafry, who was supposed to kickstart the shoot of his upcoming rom-com featuring Sushant and Rhea, and asked him if he was aware of his break up, he said, "Sushant was excited about the project and kept telling me to start the workshops and rehearsals. He never told me about it, and Rhea, too, did not say anything of the sort."

He further shared, "The last time I discussed this project with him was in the first week of June. They were together on the call. In fact, it was Rhea who got him on the call. Then, on June 12, I had messaged him, and he was very excited about the project."

Rumi Jafry also shared that he was not aware of their wedding too. "I am not aware about the marriage bit. I got to know about it through the news media," said the director.

Well, only Rhea can tell us the truth. The actress is currently devastated with the demise of Sushant, but it is reported that she will soon give her statement to the Mumbai police.