Rhea Wasn't Allowed To Attend Sushant's Funeral; Name Struck Off From The List, Says Actress' Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. His last rites took place at Vile Parle crematorium the next day in presence of his family members and a few industry colleagues. While Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had visited Cooper Hospital where Sushant's mortal remains were kept in Mumbai, she was not present at his funeral.

Rhea Chakraborty के वकील ने पूछे ये सवाल, सुशांत के अंतिम संस्‍कार में जाने से क्यों रोका |FilmiBeat

The actress has been hitting the headlines ever since Sushant's father registered an FIR against her in Bihar on various sections including 'abetment to suicide'. Recently, there were reports that the actress has not gone missing. Now, Rhea's lawyer Advocate Satish Maneshinde has clarified these reports.

{photo-feature}

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty recently released a 20-second video, in which she said that truth shall prevail, and she is not speaking anything about the case on advice of her lawyers.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Shares WhatsApp Texts Regarding The Actor From His Brother-In-Law

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial; Says Media Is Not Competent To Examine The Case