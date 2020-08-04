    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rhea Wasn't Allowed To Attend Sushant's Funeral; Name Struck Off From The List, Says Actress' Lawyer

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. His last rites took place at Vile Parle crematorium the next day in presence of his family members and a few industry colleagues. While Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had visited Cooper Hospital where Sushant's mortal remains were kept in Mumbai, she was not present at his funeral.

      Rhea Chakraborty के वकील ने पूछे ये सवाल, सुशांत के अंतिम संस्‍कार में जाने से क्यों रोका |FilmiBeat

      The actress has been hitting the headlines ever since Sushant's father registered an FIR against her in Bihar on various sections including 'abetment to suicide'. Recently, there were reports that the actress has not gone missing. Now, Rhea's lawyer Advocate Satish Maneshinde has clarified these reports.

      {photo-feature}

      Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty recently released a 20-second video, in which she said that truth shall prevail, and she is not speaking anything about the case on advice of her lawyers.

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Shares WhatsApp Texts Regarding The Actor From His Brother-In-Law

      ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial; Says Media Is Not Competent To Examine The Case

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X