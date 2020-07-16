Rhea Chakraborty On Getting Murder, Rape Threat Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Enough Is Enough

Rhea Chakraborty Raises Her Voice Against Cyber Bullying

The actress shared a screenshot of the message that she received on Instagram, in which the user threatened to get her raped and killed.

The Actress Hits Back At The Troll With A Powerful Post

Rhea wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut? (sic)."

Rhea Requested The Cyber Cell To Take Necessary Action Against The Online Harasser

"Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," the actress wrote in her post.

Rhea Chakraborty Was Recently Trolled For Her Emotional Post On Sushant's One-Month Death Anniversary

On Tuesday, Rhea had shared a lengthy post on her Instagram page, in which she had paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

She had written in her post, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed "the greatest physicist "with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

She had further added, "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond."

Rhea's emotional post didn't go down well with a section of netizens, who brutally trolled her on social media for the same.