Rhea Chakraborty On Her WhatsApp Chats With Mahesh Bhatt: It Had Nothing To Do With Sushant

Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Why She Was Upset And Hurt

The actress told the news channel that she was "upset and hurt" after leaving Sushant Singh Rajput's house on June 8. Rhea said, "I was upset and hurt, that Sushant didn't call me back and didn't want me back."

Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Her Silence On Her WhatsApp Conversations With Mahesh Bhatt

She continued, "I wondered if he wanted to push me away because I was unwell. But my conversation with Bhattsaab had nothing to do with that."

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier said, "Sushant requested Rhea to live with her parents for the time being. Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and panic attacks. Sushant's conduct aggravated these conditions. Even though Rhea wanted to see her family, she was not at all comfortable leaving Sushant."

Rhea's Leaked WhatsApp Chats With Mahesh Bhatt Raised Several Eyebrows

For the uniniated, it was reported that Rhea had exchanged WhatsApp messages with Mahesh Bhatt after leaving Sushant's residence on June 8. It was alleged that one of the messages which Rhea sent to the filmmaker read, "Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief. Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now." To this, Bhatt had replied saying, "Dont look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man."

Rhea further wrote, "Have found some courage,and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special." Bhatt messaged her saying, "You are my child. I feel light". Rhea then replied "Aaaah no words sir. The best emotions i feel i feel for u". The filmmaker messaged back saying, "Thank u for being brave."

Mahesh Bhatt's Wife Soni Razdan And Daughter Pooja Bhatt Defended Him After His Chats With Rhea Went Viral

Soni Razdan had shared a screenshot of her chat with Mahesh Bhatt, and tweeted, "Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz."

On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt had posted on her Twitter page, "Interestingly,the message @IndiaToday refers to as ‘most explosive revelation' is a message that my father also sent me & countless other people on his phone list on the same day(June 9) & subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right."