Rhea Chakraborty On People Questioning Her Stature: My 'Aukat' Is That Sushant Singh Rajput Loved Me

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, opened up and narrated her side of the story in over an interview with NDTV. The actress spoke about the numerous allegations that have been levelled against her and how she is being subjected to a witch-hunt with people questioning her 'aukat' (stature).

Rhea said, "Just because I was his girlfriend and less successful, makes me a gold-digger? 'Bengali girls do black magic', 'uski aukat kya hain (what's her stature)', always the girlfriend and bahus (daughters-in-law) are blamed. I thought we have moved past this. Me being a Bengali is a cherry on the cake - that all Bengali women do black magic. My aukat is that Sushant Singh Rajput, who everyone claims to love, loved me."

She further went on to add, "I don't seem to understand why I am at the centre of this case. Maybe because of the witch hunt mentality, because the family has made these allegations. Never thought the world could be so sick. Never knew people cannot see through the false stuff. Made my life a soap opera and everyone is judge and jury."

For the unversed, a week ago, the Bihar Director General of Police had questioned Rhea’s 'aukat’ (stature) to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His remarks were heavily criticised by netizens online for being toxic and misogynistic in nature.

The Police chief later tried giving a clarification but ended up reiterating his words. News agency ANI had quoted him as saying, "The meaning of aukat in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She shouldn't forget that she is named an accused in the FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI."

