Rhea Chakraborty Opposes The Petition Filed By Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters To Quash FIR

Rhea Chakraborty, the actress who is facing investigation over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, opposed the petition filed by the late actor's sisters on Bombay high court. Sushant's sisters had filed a petition in the Bombay HC to quash the FIR against them. Rhea Chakraborty filed an affidavit in the HC on Tuesday, in which she has requested the court to not cancel the FIR against SSR's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu Singh.

In her petition, the actress has alleged that Priyanka Singh and Dr. Tarun Kumar had illegally prescribed medicines that contain psychotropic substances for Sushant Singh Rajput without consultation. According to Rhea Chakraborty's affidavit, Sushant had received Whatsapp messages from sister Priyanka containing the prescriptions on June 8, 2020, six days before the actor was found dead in his residence.

An FIR was registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters upon the complaint filed by the actress. However, Priyanka and Meetu Singh filed a petition later, requesting the case to be quashed. Priyanka and Meetu Singh have also appealed to the CBI, who handles the case currently, to not take any actions against them.

However, Rhea Chakraborty who raised an objection against the petition filed by Sushant's sisters, stated that it needs to be investigated whether Sushant consumed the prescribed medicines, which may have deteriorated his mental health and contributed to his death. The actress has also requested the court to dismiss the petition filed by Priyanka and Meetu Singh, in her affidavit.

