Rhea Chakraborty Pens An Emotional Note For Sushant Singh Rajput Ahead Of Dil Bechara Release

With a heavy heart, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are waiting to watch his last release, Dil Bechara, which will premiere today evening at 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. Just like all his fans, Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty is also every bit emotional to watch his last release.

Rhea took to her Instagram page and shared an image of Sushant from Dil Bechara and wrote, "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you 💔 You are here with me , I know you are .... I will celebrate you and your love. The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us ❤️."

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020 and since then fans have been waiting to watch his last work. On a related note, when it was announced by the makers that the film will be premiered on a digital platform, many netizens had expressed their disappointment over the decision and urged the makers to go for theatrical release. However, considering the ongoing situation of the nation owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Dil Bechara's makers opted for a digital release.

Coming back to Rhea's Instagram post, the actress has received hate yet again and many netizens asked her not to shed 'crocodile tears'. Off late, Rhea has been getting many negative and abusive messages on her social media accounts.

A few days ago, the actress also lodged a complaint against two people for sending her rape and death threats on Instagram. An FIR has also been filed by the Mumbai Police against the notorious Instagram users for harassing the actress online.