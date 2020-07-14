Rhea Chakraborty Receives Hatred From Netizens As She Penned A Note For Sushant Singh Rajput!

It's been one month today (July 14, 2020), since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. On June 14, he hanged himself in his room at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and since then the entire nation is restless owing to his sudden death. Post his death, many B-town celebrities like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan and Rhea Chakraborty received flak from netizens. While Rhea maintained her silence on Sushant's death for a month, today, she shared a note for Sushant on her Instagram page.

Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: 30 Days Of Losing You But A Lifetime Of Loving You

Unfortunately, the note didn't go down well with netizens and they started attacking Rhea with mean comments.

A user wrote, "After 30 days she realised that her BF is dead and misses him suddenly. But she wasn't aware of the fact that was with a man who somehow predicted that Sushant would die. I am talking about Mahesh Bhatt. Strange isn't it? Any punishment to these murderers will not suffice what happened to Sushant. Nothing!"

Another user wrote, "Yes after his demise now she loves him but when he was alive she forced him to delete the post of their love and she also deleted pics with him!! Now she is showing love for him!!"

Many users also called Rhea's note 'fake' and asked her not to shed crocodile tears.

Some users also defended Rhea and came out in her support. A user wrote, "We can't share our thoughts on social media right after the death of someone special maybe that's why she takes this much time."

Another user wrote, "Only she knows if she loves him or not.....anyway finally she posted...but the caption seems realistic to me."

It indeed is a tough time for Rhea!