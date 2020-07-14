    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rhea Chakraborty Receives Hatred From Netizens As She Penned A Note For Sushant Singh Rajput!

      By
      |

      It's been one month today (July 14, 2020), since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. On June 14, he hanged himself in his room at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and since then the entire nation is restless owing to his sudden death. Post his death, many B-town celebrities like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan and Rhea Chakraborty received flak from netizens. While Rhea maintained her silence on Sushant's death for a month, today, she shared a note for Sushant on her Instagram page.

      Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: 30 Days Of Losing You But A Lifetime Of Loving You

      Unfortunately, the note didn't go down well with netizens and they started attacking Rhea with mean comments.

      rhea-chakraborty-receives-hatred-from-netizens-as-she-penned-a-note-for-sushant-singh-rajput

      A user wrote, "After 30 days she realised that her BF is dead and misses him suddenly. But she wasn't aware of the fact that was with a man who somehow predicted that Sushant would die. I am talking about Mahesh Bhatt. Strange isn't it? Any punishment to these murderers will not suffice what happened to Sushant. Nothing!"

      Another user wrote, "Yes after his demise now she loves him but when he was alive she forced him to delete the post of their love and she also deleted pics with him!! Now she is showing love for him!!"

      Many users also called Rhea's note 'fake' and asked her not to shed crocodile tears.

      Some users also defended Rhea and came out in her support. A user wrote, "We can't share our thoughts on social media right after the death of someone special maybe that's why she takes this much time."

      Another user wrote, "Only she knows if she loves him or not.....anyway finally she posted...but the caption seems realistic to me."

      It indeed is a tough time for Rhea!

      Read more about: rhea chakraborty
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X