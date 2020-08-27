Rhea Chakraborty Requests Mumbai Police For Protection; Says 'Threat To My Life & My Family's Life'

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, various allegations have been levelled against his actress-girifriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Jalebi actress has been at the receiving end of the netizens' wrath on social media as well.

Amid this, Rhea recently took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of the crowd gathered inside her building compound. The actress also penned a lengthy post in which she claimed that there is a threat to her and the lives of her family members, and requested protection from Mumbai Police.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "This is inside my building compound. The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family's life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou (sic)."

Watch the video.

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh levelled serious allegations against her, and called her a murderer while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

In a 15-second video clip in Hindi, Singh said, "Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death. For the unversed, the Bollywood actor was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering angle in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently joined the probe when the ED stumbled upon a drug angle in Sushant's death case.

