Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Why She Blocked Sushant Singh Rajput's Number On June 9

Rhea Chakraborty Claims It Was Sushant Who Asked Her To Leave His House

The actress told India Today that she was taking therapy sessions for anxiety and panic attacks. Rhea said that on June 8, she had booked her appointment with Dr Susan Walker for a therapy in the morning, but Sushant asked her to leave and return to her family. Rhea further claimed that she requested Sushant to let her stay, but he urged her to leave immediately before his sister Meetu Singh reaches home.

Rhea Chakraborty On Why She Blocked Sushant's Number

The actress was quoted as saying by India Today, "On the 9th, I received Sushant's last message saying 'How are you my Babu?' because he knew that my health was bad. But from June 8 after I reached home till June 9th afternoon, he hadn't messaged or called."

Rhea said that she was quite hurt that Sushant didn't call her up, and instead chose to just drop a message despite knowing that she was anxious and unwell. "So I blocked him on June 9 because I thought he doesn't want me anymore," the actress revealed to the news channel.

Rhea Chakraborty Says She Was Shocked By Sushant's Behaviour

Rhea further continued in an interview, "My parents were unaware about this. He was a part of our family group, he is still in that group so he was obviously not blocked there. He was still in touch with my brother. After I blocked him on the 9th, he messaged my brother on the 10th asking, 'How is Rhea? Let me know when she's better' and my brother replied, 'Okay Bhai, you take care.' He never thought of saying, 'Rhea, I need you come back. If he would have said that, I would have left everything and gone back to him. But that's what shocked me, that maybe he doesn't want me anymore."

Rhea Claims Sushant Had Asked Her To Leave Him In January As Well

While speaking to NDTV, the actress said, "Honestly, even in January 2020, he had asked me to leave. His explanation was he was moving to Pawna. Then he asked me to come back and I did. In June, he was planning to move to Coorg."