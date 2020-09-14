Rhea Chakraborty's Bail: Lawyer In No Hurry To Move High Court

After Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea, in connection with the narcotics case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, got rejected for the second time last week, there were reports that the siblings are likely to apply in High Court today.

However, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde denied these speculations. His statement read, "Friends, even if we get a copy of the order today, we are not in a hurry & moving immediately. We will study the order, it's implications and developments in the case at the NCB level and then decide. There's no room for speculation. Once it is filed, we will share a copy of the bail application."

After days of interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under section 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act, last week. Their blea plea application was rejected by the magistrate court on the day of their arrest.

Later, Rhea applied a fresh bail application in the Mumbai sessions court, in which claimed to be innocent. She claimed that she has not committed any crime whatsoever, and has been falsely implicated in the case. The actress argued that her arrest in the case was "unwarranted and without any justification and that her liberty had been "arbitrarily curtailed". She also alleged that no woman officer was present during her interrogation. Rhea's bail plea got rejected for the second time.

Currently, the actress is lodged in Byculla jail, and will continue to remain in the judiciary custody till September 22, 2020.

The NCB joined the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Enforcement Directorate, who is investigating the money laundering angle in the case, came across Rhea and Showik's chat messages which mentioned of drugs. Besides these two agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing Sushant's death case. The actor was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.

