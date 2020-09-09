Rhea Chakraborty's Father Indrajit Chakraborty Reacts To Rejection Of Her Bail Plea

'No Father Can Bear Injustice On His Daughter,' Says Rhea Chakraborty's Father

Reacting to a netizen's tweet, Indrajit Chakraborty wrote, "No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die." He also wrote that the entire country is hell bent to send his daughter behind bars without any proof.

He also shared an update about Rhea's arrest and wrote, "Rhea Chakraborty bail rejected. Next act likely in sessions court on Thursday!"

Rhea Chakraborty's Father Talks About Smashing Patriarchy

Rhea's father also took a stand against the media trials for his daughter and shared the viral quote, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let's smash the patriarchy. Me and you.. #JusticeForRhea."

Rhea Chakraborty's Father On Sushant Singh Rajput

Indrajit Chakraborty further tweeted, "So here is most inconvenient truth: if NCB case stands in court,then Sushant if he was alive would have been prime accused as a consumer, procurer and financier of drugs! So much for Justice for SSR: this is what the campaign has done: a fine actor's legacy tied to drug abuse!"

'All This Because Her Now Dead Boyfriend Smoked Weed?' Asks Indrajit Chakraborty

In another tweet, Rhea's father wrote, "I knew Sushant very well....He will be very sad today. He continued in his next tweet, "All this coz her now dead boyfriend smoked weed?? Weed????? I want all the stoners on my list to take this personally. Wtf is on in this country??!!!!! Poor Rhea. #justiceforrhea."

Rhea Chakraborty's Father Urges His Army Friends To Come Out In His Support

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty, who is also a retired army veteran, urged his army friends to support him and wrote, "My Dear Army Friends, I never urged for your help, but today being a Helpless Father, I demand for your support."