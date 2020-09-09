    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rhea Chakraborty's Father Indrajit Chakraborty Reacts To Rejection Of Her Bail Plea

      By
      |

      On Tuesday (September 8, 2020), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty under multiple sections of NDS Act, in connection with the drugs case linked to her actor-beau Sushant Singh Rajput's death. For the unversed, the actor was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

      In her statement to the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty has accepted her role in procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also handling the finances. The actress has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the Esplanade Court.

      Meanwhile, Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty took to his Twitter page to express his anger and disappointment over her arrest and rejection of bail plea.

      'No Father Can Bear Injustice On His Daughter,' Says Rhea Chakraborty's Father

      'No Father Can Bear Injustice On His Daughter,' Says Rhea Chakraborty's Father

      Reacting to a netizen's tweet, Indrajit Chakraborty wrote, "No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die." He also wrote that the entire country is hell bent to send his daughter behind bars without any proof.

      He also shared an update about Rhea's arrest and wrote, "Rhea Chakraborty bail rejected. Next act likely in sessions court on Thursday!"

      Rhea Chakraborty's Father Talks About Smashing Patriarchy

      Rhea Chakraborty's Father Talks About Smashing Patriarchy

      Rhea's father also took a stand against the media trials for his daughter and shared the viral quote, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let's smash the patriarchy. Me and you.. #JusticeForRhea."

      Rhea Chakraborty's Father On Sushant Singh Rajput

      Rhea Chakraborty's Father On Sushant Singh Rajput

      Indrajit Chakraborty further tweeted, "So here is most inconvenient truth: if NCB case stands in court,then Sushant if he was alive would have been prime accused as a consumer, procurer and financier of drugs! So much for Justice for SSR: this is what the campaign has done: a fine actor's legacy tied to drug abuse!"

      'All This Because Her Now Dead Boyfriend Smoked Weed?' Asks Indrajit Chakraborty

      'All This Because Her Now Dead Boyfriend Smoked Weed?' Asks Indrajit Chakraborty

      In another tweet, Rhea's father wrote, "I knew Sushant very well....He will be very sad today. He continued in his next tweet, "All this coz her now dead boyfriend smoked weed?? Weed????? I want all the stoners on my list to take this personally. Wtf is on in this country??!!!!! Poor Rhea. #justiceforrhea."

      Rhea Chakraborty's Father Urges His Army Friends To Come Out In His Support

      Rhea Chakraborty's Father Urges His Army Friends To Come Out In His Support

      Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty, who is also a retired army veteran, urged his army friends to support him and wrote, "My Dear Army Friends, I never urged for your help, but today being a Helpless Father, I demand for your support."

      ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea Rejected; Will Spend 14 Days In Byculla Jail - Details

      ALSO READ: NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty; Netizens Are Bifurcated Yet Again

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X