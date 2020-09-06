Rhea Chakraborty's Father Issues Public Statement: 'You've Demolished A Middle-Class Family'

Rhea Chakraborty's father, Ltd Col (retd) Indrajit Chakraborty has released a public statement after his son Showik Chakraborty was arrested upon the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Indrajit expressed his deep disappointment over the arrest of his son in the statement and remarked that India has demolished a middle-class family.

Here is what Rhea Chakraborty's father said to India Today in his statement: 'Congratulations India, you have arrested my son. I'm sure next on the line is my daughter, and I don't know who next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind.'

Rhea Chakraborty Ready For Arrest, No Anticipatory Bail, Says Lawyer

Indrajit Chakraborty's statement came after Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday (September 4, 2020), evening by the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per the reports, Showik and Samuel were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as apart of the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The case, which was initially handled by the Mumbai Police, was later transferred to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), upon the request of Sushant's family to the Bihar government. The different angles of the case are currently being probed by the CBI, ED, and NCB.

