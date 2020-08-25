Rhea Chakraborty's Friends Claim Actress Gave Up Film Offers To Take Care Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty's Friend Reveals How The Actress And Sushant Fell In Love

According to one of Rhea's friends, the actress and Sushant became close when they took a trip together with a group of friends to Pawna Lake. The couple bonded over their shared love for tennis and gazed at the stars by night. Post returning from the trip, Rhea told her friends that she was falling for Sushant. "She said, ‘I'm going to go with the flow. I don't know what it is yet, but it feels good'," the friend told Huffington Post.

Another friend revealed that Rhea told them that Sushant made her feel "complete", unlike in previous relationships where she felt she was constantly trying to live up to her partner's expectations.

Soon, Sushant and Rhea told their friends they were "official", and Rhea began spending much of her time at Sushant's Capri Heights apartment in Bandra.

Rhea's Friends On The Actress's Relationship With Sushant

The Huffington Post report quoted one of Rhea's friends as saying, "When we first met them as a couple at a common friend's house, everybody was taken by how quickly they had fallen for each other. We were all happy. This was their honeymoon period, so instead of guilt-tripping them for not hanging out with us more often, we just let them be."

According to Rhea's friends, the actress soon started spending more time with Sushant.

Rhea's Friend Says Sushant Bonded Well With The Actress's Family

Another friend of Rhea Chakraborty told the online portal that the actress soon introduced Sushant to her family, not long after the Pawna trip. They went out for dinner to the Army Officers Institute in Juhu. Rhea's friend, who was present at the dinner, said that Sushant took an instant liking towards Rhea's family. When the friend asked the late actor about it, the latter replied that he was struck by how close Rhea's family was, and that he wanted to be a part of them.

Rhea's Friend On Why The Couple Moved To Another Apartment In Bandra

A mutual friend of Sushant and Rhea told Huffington Post that Rhea had told them they were moving out of their home in Capri Heights as Sushant felt the apartment was bad for his mental health. Eventually, Sushant and Rhea rented an apartment at Mont Blanc at Bandra's Carter Road since Sushant wanted to live in another apartment, preferably with a large balcony or terrace.

Further, the friend claimed that most of Sushant's old staff was dismissed because of the couple's need for privacy and to prevent stories of Sushant's illness leaking to the press.

Here's Why Rhea's Friends Got Upset With Her

Rhea's friends claimed that Sushant's need to keep his illness a secret from the industry and his own family forced the couple to isolate themselves. "I'd just get a message that she (Rhea) needs to be with Sushant, that he's unwell," a friend of Rhea told Huffington Post.

Another friend of Rhea said they initially got upset as they felt Sushant was isolating them from their friend. But in November 2019, Rhea told them that they did not understand the toll that caregiving was taking on her. Rhea's friends said they apologised to the actress and didn't press for more details.

Rhea's Friend Claims The Actress Opted Out Of Two Films In 2019 To Take Care Of Sushant

A mutual friend of Sushant and Rhea told Huffington Post, "He (Sushant) kept saying that he's going to get better first and then resume work. A result of this was that both were meeting fewer people.

A close friend of Rhea said that the actress opted out of two films in 2019 to spend as much time with Sushant as possible. "When you're so deeply in love, you feel everything that your partner feels, you feel their pain as your own," the friend was quoted by the website.

Rhea's Friends Say The Actress's Mental And Physical Health Is In Shambles

"They haven't had a moment to grieve. Has anyone paused to think that here's a young woman who lost the love of her life? It's bonkers for us to even process the hysteria that's unfolding right now. It's so far from the truth, it shocks the mind," a friend of Rhea told Huffington Post.