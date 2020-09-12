Rhea Chakraborty's Jail Cell Without Bed, Pillow Or Fan; Indrani Mukerjea Is Her Neighbour: Report

Rhea Chakraborty Has Been Provided With A Single Cell In Byculla Jail

According to a report in NDTV, Rhea has been put in a single cell for security reasons as there are concerns that her fellow prisoners could be a threat to her.

Rhea Chakraborty's Jail Cell Is Without Bed, Pillow And Fan

The report further states that Rhea has been given a mat to sleep on, but doesn't have a pillow or a bed. She will be provided with a table fan only by court's permission. Further, her jail cell is being guarded rock-the-clock by two guards, in three shifts.

Rhea Chakraborty's Neighbour In Byculla Jail Is Indrani Mukerjea

The NDTV report further stated that her jail cell is adjacent to the one occupied by Indrani Mukerjea. For the unversed, Indrani is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case.

Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Plea Got Rejected Twice

Earlier, on Friday, the Mumbai sessions court rejected the bail application of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others. This is the second time Rhea has been denied bail. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement, "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the High Court."