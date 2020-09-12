Rhea Chakraborty's Jail Cell Without Bed, Pillow Or Fan; Indrani Mukerjea Is Her Neighbour: Report
Actor Rhea Chakraborty is currently behind the bars in Byculla jail in Mumbai, in connection with a drugs case linked with her actor-beau Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her under section 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act, earlier this week. The actress has been accused of procuring drugs for the late actor. Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and four others are also in judicial custody.
Rhea Chakraborty Has Been Provided With A Single Cell In Byculla Jail
According to a report in NDTV, Rhea has been put in a single cell for security reasons as there are concerns that her fellow prisoners could be a threat to her.
Rhea Chakraborty's Jail Cell Is Without Bed, Pillow And Fan
The report further states that Rhea has been given a mat to sleep on, but doesn't have a pillow or a bed. She will be provided with a table fan only by court's permission. Further, her jail cell is being guarded rock-the-clock by two guards, in three shifts.
Rhea Chakraborty's Neighbour In Byculla Jail Is Indrani Mukerjea
The NDTV report further stated that her jail cell is adjacent to the one occupied by Indrani Mukerjea. For the unversed, Indrani is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case.
Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Plea Got Rejected Twice
Earlier, on Friday, the Mumbai sessions court rejected the bail application of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others. This is the second time Rhea has been denied bail. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement, "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the High Court."
Until further relief, Rhea Chakraborty will remain in judiciary custody till September 22.
