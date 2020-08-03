Rhea Chakraborty's Jalebi Co-Star Kajol Tyagi Claims Rhea Was ‘Oozing Negativity'

Actress Kajol Tyagi, who worked with Rhea Chakraborty in Jalebi has claimed that Rhea is 'faking grief' in the recently released video statement. Kajol also said that Rhea was 'oozing negativity' during the shoot of Jalebi. Last week, Rhea released a video statement saying she has immense faith in God and she will get justice, after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an abetment to suicide case against her and her family.

Rhea released the statement on her Instagram account, which immediately flooded with comments by fans as well as industry members. Television actor Krissann Barretto wrote on Instagram, "After he (Sushant) started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us !! All of his friends !! His numbers were changed and we all know that ! We all tried reaching him but we could not! The statement from his dad says she didn't even let him talk to his family! @rhea_chakraborty yes the truth will be out we will make sure! Satyamev jayate back at you!"

Soon afterwards Kajol, replied to Krissann's comment and wrote, "@krissannb I'm insanely proud of you for commenting I was part of jalebi before it went for the reshoot and shot with her for a couple of weeks and I remember Rhea oozing negativity. Literally. I mean in this video also keeping hands folded so that body language experts have a harder time? Well it's evident she's faking grief."

FIR Was Filed Against Rhea A Week Ago Last week, Sushnat's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and her family alleging abetment to suicide, the FIR also claims that Rhea did not allow him to meet his family and threatened to frame him for the death of his ex-manager, Disha Salian and misappropriated funds of Rs 15 crore from Sushant's bank account. Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has also filed a money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, against Rhea. Rhea In Video Statement: The Truth Shall Prevail After receiving heavy backlash for the case, Rhea released a video statement through lawyers in which she said, "Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail." Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Mumbai Police, as well as a team from Bihar Police, are currently investigating the Bollywood actor's death.

