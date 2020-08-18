Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Reveals Why The Actress Moved Out Of Sushant Singh Rajput's House

Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Reveals Why The Actress Left Sushant's House

Rhea's lawyer wrote in is e-mail interview, "Sushant had been calling his family, informing them of his decision to move out of Mumbai and requesting them to come meet him. After several days of Sushant calling and crying over the phone, his sister Mitu agreed to come live with him on June 8, 2020. Due to this development, Sushant requested Rhea to live with her parents for the time being. Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and panic attacks. Sushant's conduct aggravated these conditions. Even though Rhea wanted to see her family, she was not at all comfortable leaving Sushant."

Sushant's Lawyer Vikas Singh Denies Satish Maneshinde's Claims

When India Today contacted him to react to Rhea's lawyer's claims, he said that the facts were just the opposite. According to Singh's version, Sushant's sister Mitu had to go and stay with the actor because Rhea Chakraborty left his house. He also said that Rhea should explain why she blocked Sushant's phone number if she had gone at the actor's behest.

Meanwhile, Rhea's Lawyer Claims The Actress Has Become A Target Because Of Political Undertones In Sushant's Death Case

Satish Maneshinde told India Today, "The comments at the last hearing before the Supreme Court on August 11, 2020, made it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth. Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. It's evident that a number of politicians are trying to get mileage out of this case on the eve of the elections in Bihar."

Rhea's Lawyer Denies The Actress Knowing Aditya Thackeray And Dino Morea Personally

"Rhea does not know Aaditya Thackeray personally nor has she ever met him. She has also not spoken to him ever, on the phone or otherwise. She has met Morea socially as he is her senior in the film industry," an India Today report quoted him as saying.