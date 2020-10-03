Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says Have Seen AIIMS's Statement, Truth Cannot Be Changed

Dr Gupta's Refused To Reveal More Details

Meanwhile, Dr Gupta due to conflicting media reports about the contents of the medico-legal report, has refused to divulge any details about the case. He said, "We don't confirm any speculation running in the media and request all media to refrain from referring to AIIMS' name in any news content."

Some media reports claimed that there is no proof of poisoning, while others said the board of doctors have not ruled out murder or homicide.

CBI Says: No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out

On the other hand, earlier this week, CBI spokesperson said in a statement that it has not reached any conclusion in SSR's death case. The statement said, "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out as of date."

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Last week, KK Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh expressed "helplessness" over the "slow pace" of the CBI probe into Rajput's death, who died in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Vikas Singh said, "The pace of the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has suddenly slowed down and all attention is being diverted to drugs-related issues with the NCB conducting fashion parade of Bollywood stars."

Notably, the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) has been probing the drug angle in the death case and has made several arrests, while ED officials will reportedly file a new case against Rhea Chakraborty with the help of NCB's new findings.