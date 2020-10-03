Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says Have Seen AIIMS's Statement, Truth Cannot Be Changed
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde reacted AIIMS statement which has not been made public yet. Reports shared on Tuesday, have claimed that the doctor's panel did not find any trace of poison in the actor's viscera. It also said that the board of doctors were on the "same page" with the probe agency in the matter.
Talking about the report, Satish Maneshinde said, "I have seen the statement of the doctors from AIIMS concerning Sushant's case. The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to truth alone. Satyameva Jayate."
Dr Gupta's Refused To Reveal More Details
Meanwhile, Dr Gupta due to conflicting media reports about the contents of the medico-legal report, has refused to divulge any details about the case. He said, "We don't confirm any speculation running in the media and request all media to refrain from referring to AIIMS' name in any news content."
Some media reports claimed that there is no proof of poisoning, while others said the board of doctors have not ruled out murder or homicide.
CBI Says: No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out
On the other hand, earlier this week, CBI spokesperson said in a statement that it has not reached any conclusion in SSR's death case. The statement said, "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out as of date."
Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020
Last week, KK Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh expressed "helplessness" over the "slow pace" of the CBI probe into Rajput's death, who died in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Vikas Singh said, "The pace of the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has suddenly slowed down and all attention is being diverted to drugs-related issues with the NCB conducting fashion parade of Bollywood stars."
Notably, the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) has been probing the drug angle in the death case and has made several arrests, while ED officials will reportedly file a new case against Rhea Chakraborty with the help of NCB's new findings.
