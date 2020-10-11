Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer To Take Legal Action Against Those Who Defamed Her, Slams Dimple Thawani

Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7 by the Bombay High Court in the drugs case connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. But in the meantime, reports of Rhea meeting Sushant a day before his untimely demise have been making rounds on the internet. The actress’ lawyer Satish Maneshinde has now addressed these reports in a new statement.

The official statement read, “I had said that once Rhea Chakraborty is out on Bail we will start going after people who defamed and tried to destroy her life and morale for a 2-minute glory on Electronic Media carrying Fake News. One such persons was Dimple Thawani, a neighbour of Rhea Chakraborty who claims she is a SSR fan and believes she is his soulmate due to a past life connection. She claims that someone told her that SSR dropped RC home on the 13th.”

Furthermore, he said, “It’s a baseless rumour by a fan who is part of the media circus and wants to share the limelight with others who claim to know SSR. Her statement was recorded by CBI today and you will all be glad to know what she said to CBI in her statement. I would request all honest Journalists to go to her now and record what she has to say.”

Maneshinde also stated, "We will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and Electronic Media including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty to go after them and record their statements. We will request CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations."

He concluded by adding, “CBI had gone to the building where Rhea Chakraborty stays for collecting mobile no’s of RC family to be in contact at which time they questioned Dimple Thawani. Please confront her personally, you will realise what she said.”

ALSO READ: Vir Das: I Hope Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyers Are Planning To Sue All Those Channels For Everything