Rhea Chakraborty Says #MeToo Allegations Haunted Sushant; 'He Thought Sanjana Was Part Of Big Nexus'

Rhea Says Sushant Thought Sanjana Was A Part Of A Big Nexus

The actress told India Today, "Sanjana Sanghi and Rohini Iyer troubled him a lot. Rohini had introduced us but later she stopped talking to us. Sanjana and Rohini, Sushant thought, were part of a big nexus."

Rhea Chakraborty Questions Sanjana Sanghi

Rhea said, "It was odd that if I am doing a film, a big film, why would you take so much time to clarify the #MeToo allegations? I want this to be investigated. Why will I keep quiet for a one-and-a-half months? Wherever she [Sanjana Sanghi] was, be it America or anywhere on Earth, she would have had Google. Every budding actor checks news about them. So, did she not know about such a big piece of news?"

Rhea Chakraborty Claims The #MeToo Allegations Destroyed Sushant's Mental Sanity

Speaking about it, the actress continued, "Sanjana Sanghi had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput harassed her, and those #MeToo allegations haunted him. Sanjana hadn't given any clarification, she finally came out 1.5 months later, but that destroyed Sushant's mental sanity. Later, Sushant had to come out and reveal their personal chats himself."

When Sushant Opened Up About The #MeToo Allegations In An Interview

The late actor had told a portal, "It was paradoxical because it [the #MeToo movement] was something that I stand for. I happened to be one of the intentional and strategic casualties. Many paid campaigners were used to give it a burst. I felt bad and misunderstood. The more it gets written about, the more it damages my reputation, which I have worked hard to build. The movement is a good thing. It is all about changing mindsets.

Talking about this, Rhea, in her interview with India Today, said that Sushant was affected by the fale articles and the operated and manipulative #MeToo allegation, as they ruined his reputation which was built by his hard work.