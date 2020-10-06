Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty And Others To Remain In Judicial Custody Till October 20

In the latest development in drug-related probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a special NDPS court has extended the judiciary custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in connection with the drug probe. Rhea, Showik and others will continue to remain in the judicial custody till October 20, 2020.

ANI tweeted, "Special NDPS Court extends judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others till 20th October. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase."

As per report in Times Now, the Bombay High Court has reserved its order on the duo's bail plea, filed by their lawyer Satish Maneshinde. The court is expected to pronounce the verdict on the plea soon.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, 2020 in connection to drug-related probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to NCB, Rhea was allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, author-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon and others have been compaigning for Rhea Chakraborty's release. Currently, the actress is lodged in Byculla prison.

