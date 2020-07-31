Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Silence On Allegations: I Believe I Will Get Justice, Satyameva Jayate

Rhea Chakraborty has finally spoken up on the FIR lodged against her by the late Sushant Singh Rajput's father. Rhea, who faces charges of abetment of suicide, threat, theft, confinement among others, has said that she has immense faith in the judiciary and that she believes she will get justice.

She refrained from commenting on the many things being said about her in the media, and concluded her message with 'Satyameva Jayate', the motto that Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti used in her post on 'Justice for Sushant'.

In a video recorded and shared by her counsel, Rhea says, "I have immense faith in God and the Judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer, as the matter is sub judice."

"Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail," she signs off.

Rhea, her brother and parents, and two others have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant's father K.K. Singh has alleged that Rhea kept the actor away from his family, defrauded him, took possession of his medical records and threatened to leak it to the public.

In her Supreme Court petition requesting the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai, Rhea has claimed that she has been falsely implicated by Sushant's father. She identified herself as someone who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant for a year.

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Many details surrounding the actor's death have surfaced since his father filed an FIR against Rhea and others.

