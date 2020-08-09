Rhea Chakraborty Summoned Again By ED On Monday After Questioning Her Brother For 18 Hours

Rhea Chakraborty along her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 8 hours on August 7 (Friday) with regards to money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

According to various media reports, Rhea was reportedly quizzed about her sources of income in the last three years along with her movable and immovable assets, firms and business endeavours she was a part of and were launched in association with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Enforcement Directorate then continued with their interrogation process yesterday with the actress’ brother Showik Chakraborty. The questioning lasted overnight and for over 18 hours, and sources suggest that he was mostly being evasive with his answers. Showik was seen exiting the ED offices early today morning.

And now, it’s been confirmed that the central agency has issued fresh summons to Rhea Chakraborty. The actress will once again have to appear before the investigating body on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Not just that, Rhea’s transfer plea is due to be heard a day later by the Supreme Court on August 11. She had filed a plea seeking transfer of an FIR in Sushant's death case filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh from Patna to Mumbai on July 29, 2020. However, Sushant's case has now been taken over by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) after the Centre gave approval.

