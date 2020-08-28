Rhea Chakraborty Used Sushant Like A Tissue Paper, Says Actor's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh

Furious over the recent statements of Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh slammed the actress, and said that she only used her boyfriend like a tissue paper and didn't love him. For the unversed, while speaking to NDTV, Rhea went on record saying that Sushant wasn't on good terms with his father, and his family didn't care enough about him.

Vikas told NDTV, "If Sushant was alive, they would not have had a problem if he spent ₹ 500 crore on her. But after his death the family realised that Rhea has just used Sushant - there was no love - used him like a tissue paper."

Vikas Singh also reacted to Rhea denying all charges made against her, and said, "Let us assume everything she said is true. When she realised he had mental issues, was it not obligatory on her part to inform his family?"

"Did she explain the banned drug that she was giving him in the coffee and water, the droplets, did she inform the doctors? If you are giving him some drug without his knowledge and consent just to control him, his mind in the next 30-40 minutes. Did she inform the doctor?" asked Vikas Singh.

For the unversed, Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and since then, the entire nation is curious to learn the truth about his sudden demise. Currently, the CBI is carrying out the investigation, and is stationed at the DRDO guesthouse. The latest update on Sushant's case is that Rhea has already reached the DRDO guesthouse today in Mumbai.