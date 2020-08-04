Rhea Chakraborty Used Sushant Singh Rajput To Further Her Own Career: Sushant’s Family’s Lawyer

Vikas Singh Gave A Step-By-Step Account Of How Rhea Allegedly Broke Sushant

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh said, "An offence of abetment to suicide doesn't happen in a day. It has a bundle of facts involved and for Sushant, it all started when Rhea completely cut off his access to his family members." He added that the second step was to replace Sushant's staff and the third was to take over his bank accounts.

She Conjured Up A Situation Where She Could Show Something Was Wrong With Sushant

"Fourth step was when for the first time, Sushant Singh Rajput had started taking medicines. The family was completely unaware of this - what medicines he was taking, which doctor she was taking him to. She completely conjured up a situation where she could show there's something wrong with him," said Vikas.

'Rhea Used Sushant For Her Career'

Vikas also claimed that Rhea used Sushant to further her own career. "She would sit in all the meetings with production houses and would say, 'He will do it only if you take me opposite him in the lead'. She slowly took control of his mind and his affairs in such a way and started dominating him. The medicines that were administered on him made the control go from bad to worse," he said.

'She Left Sushant When He Wanted To Take Up Organic Farming'

"Sushant finally told her that he wanted to do organic farming and take a break from movies. She realised he's of no use to her anymore and she left. From what the family has told me, I feel this could be the trigger point. She walked out of the house, took all his medical records and would keep threatening him that she would make all the reports public. That was one threat he couldn't take strong actions against her. She walked out of that house with the files and blocked him, which made him even more anxious," he said.