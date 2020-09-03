Rhea Chakraborty Was Outraged When Sushant's Sister Got Into Bed & Groped Her, Says Shibani Dandekar

Shibani On Rhea's Allegations

Shibani told India Today, "She said that it happened, and she was completely outraged by it. And obviously she is going to tell Sushant how she feels about it and that would have caused a rift. How can it be okay after that? So, this is not something that is shocking news."

Shibani Says Sometimes Girlfriends Don't Get Along With The Family

Shibani further added, "Sometimes these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn't get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Does that equal abetment to suicide? Does that equal her being a witch? Does it equal her being a villain? Does it allow for her to be vilified?"

Shibani Upset With The Vilification Of Rhea

Shibani further added that it's not always the case that when you are dating someone and his/her family likes you.

"Is this the first time this has happened? Are we so shocked by this that you know, someone is dating someone and their family doesn't like them? Is it the first time that it's happened?" quizzed Dandekar.

CBI In Action

Meanwhile the CBI's investigation is still under process, and is yet to come to a conclusion. Both Rhea and Sushant's families have levelled serious allegations against each other. Well, only time will tell, what's the truth.