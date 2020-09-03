Rhea Chakraborty Was Outraged When Sushant's Sister Got Into Bed & Groped Her, Says Shibani Dandekar
Ever since Shibani Dandekar came out in support of her friend, Rhea Chakraborty, netizens are slamming her, and accusing her of supporting a 'lie' just because Rhea is her friend. However, that didn't stop Shibani from taking a stand for her friend, who's constantly being slammed by netizens as well as a few media channels, after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He died on June 14, 2020. Shibani spoke to India Today and questioned that how Rhea is supposed to be okay after the 'groping' incident.
For the unversed, Rhea's lawyer has alleged that after consuming copious amounts of alcohol, Sushant's sister Priyanka was behaving inappropriately with Rhea. Apparently, when Rhea was asleep in Sushant's room, Priyanka got into her bed and groped her, which left the Jalebi actress extremely shocked.
Rhea Chakraborty Had Accused Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Of Molesting Her, Says Lawyer
Shibani On Rhea's Allegations
Shibani told India Today, "She said that it happened, and she was completely outraged by it. And obviously she is going to tell Sushant how she feels about it and that would have caused a rift. How can it be okay after that? So, this is not something that is shocking news."
Shibani Says Sometimes Girlfriends Don't Get Along With The Family
Shibani further added, "Sometimes these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn't get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Does that equal abetment to suicide? Does that equal her being a witch? Does it equal her being a villain? Does it allow for her to be vilified?"
Shibani Upset With The Vilification Of Rhea
Shibani further added that it's not always the case that when you are dating someone and his/her family likes you.
"Is this the first time this has happened? Are we so shocked by this that you know, someone is dating someone and their family doesn't like them? Is it the first time that it's happened?" quizzed Dandekar.
CBI In Action
Meanwhile the CBI's investigation is still under process, and is yet to come to a conclusion. Both Rhea and Sushant's families have levelled serious allegations against each other. Well, only time will tell, what's the truth.