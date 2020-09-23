Rhea In Her Bail Plea: Sushant Took Advantage Of Those Closest To Him To Sustain His Drug Habit

Rhea Chakraborty Says The Probe Has Taken A Toll On Her Mental Health And Well Being

According to a report in Time of India, Rhea, in her bail plea, mentioned she is just 28 years of age, and along with the NCB probe, she has been subjected to three more investigations by police and central agencies, and a "simultaneous media trials." Rhea said that all of these investigations have taken a "severe toll on her mental health and well being."

Rhea Alleges That Sushant Was The Only Consumer Of Drugs

Another report in NDTV stated that Rhea, in her bail application, said that "Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs". She also said that if the late actor were alive today, he would have been charged for the consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence having punishment of a term of imprisonment upto one year."

Rhea further argued in her plea that it is preposterous that while the "consumer of drugs" would receive a maximum punishment of up to one year jail, she would, having paid for the drugs on a few occasions, would be subjected to up to 20 years in jail.

In Her Bail Plea, Rhea Says Sushant Took Advantage Of Those Closest To Him For Drugs

Rhea's petition stated that the late actor "used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever". She also said in her plea, "It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail."

Rhea's Bail Plea Alleges That Sushant Smoked Cannabis Cigarettes

The bail plea also mentioned that Sushant had the "regular habit" of smoking cigarettes "containing ganja" which he used to "source" and "procure" with the help of his household staff. The actor revealed that she was concerned about Sushant's habit of smoking cannabis cigarettes, However, she was told by him that he had developed a "deep liking" for these cigarettes during the shooting of Kedarnath.

Rhea's Bail Plea Claims That The Late Actor Was Not On Cordial Terms With His Family

The bail petition also read that Sushant Singh Rajput's ties with his family were strained, and that his sisters left him at the "peak of his depression".

"The prosecution surprisingly has not disclosed a single phone call, mobile call, SMS, WhatsApp message or email of Sushant Singh Rajput as to how he procured his drugs for his own consumption rather than blaming his entire staff, (Rhea Chakraborty), her brother and a host of others who allegedly supplied drugs for his own consumption," the bail plea further read.