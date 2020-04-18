Rhea Kapoor Pens A Note Against People Judging Workout Videos Amid Lockdown; Sonam Kapoor Reacts!

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been posting workout and cooking videos on their social media, to keep their fans engaged. However, there are a few people out there who have objected to this trend.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor's filmmaker-sister Rhea Kapoor penned a long note on her Instagram story, in which she gave a befitting reply to those who judge people for sharing glimpses of their cooking or home workouts.

The Veere Di Wedding producer wrote, "If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them. Everyone let's just be kind and good natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. We are better than judgment and b****y comments and memes."

She further wrote, "Some days I feel productive, other days I want to just sleep. Some days I'm wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life others I'm petty and cranky and I miss my friends and boyfriend. Let's just make our homes and the world a better place. The last thing the world needs is negative energy because someone on your timeline went live cutting their boyfriends hair and for some odd reason it didn't sit well with you. Chill. Skip to the next story and remember your blessings. If we all come out of this with a little more patience and empathy the world will be better for it. Peace."

Meanwhile, Rhea's sister, actress Sonam Kapoor agreed with her opinion, and sharing Rhea's post, captioned it as, "Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool."

A few days ago, Farah Khan hit the headlines when she slammed Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos amid the lockdown. Later, while speaking with a news agency, the Om Shanti Om director clarified that her rant wasn't aimed at anyone specific.

She was quoted as saying, "I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It's not a global party guys, it's a global pandemic. There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don't have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about 'look at me, look at me."

