Rhea Kapoor Reveals How Difficult It Is To Be A Female Producer In The Male-dominated Industry

Anil Kapoor's daughter, Rhea Kapoor, has already carved a niche for herself as a producer in the Hindi film industry. Till date, she has bankrolled three films- Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018). Rhea, who recently graced the radio show of Kareena Kapoor Khan, What Women Want, spoke about the struggles of being a female producer in the male-dominated film industry.

Rhea said, "Women are very good at taking responsibility, but I think that the way people react to women in positions of authority is a challenge. It's a lot more challenging for a woman to take a producer's mantle and say, 'You know what? I am taking responsibility for this and you all are going to take me seriously.' You need to prove yourself over and over and over again. It's a male-dominated industry."

Rhea also asserted that she acknowledges the privilege of being a producer at the age of 21 because she hails from a filmy family. However, Rhea said that she also knew that she wasn't a stupid girl and she knew her profession very well!

"Sonam (Kapoor) and I, of course, love beautiful things. We love clothes and all these things, so people assume that I am stupid and a bimbo, and I only care about these things, and that was fine. I think a lot of women deal with this kind of bias," added Rhea.

In the same radio show, Rhea also said that she never felt disrespected by her crew but, she faced a lot of sexism in the boardroom.

"A lot of attitude comes in when you are making big money decisions. It comes in when dealing with the actors, especially male actors, managers and agents. Even female agents, you would be surprised," said Rhea.