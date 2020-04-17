Rhea Kapoor Wants Kareena Kapoor Khan To Play A Stripper In Veere Di Wedding 2

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently confirmed that Rhea Kapoor is working on the sequel of Veere Di Wedding, now the producer has revealed some details about the film. The two reportedly bonded during the making of the first film and were quite candid on the episode of What Women Want.

During the show's last segment, when Kareena and Rhea were playing fun games, Kareena asked which member of the Kapoor family would be the best fit for jobs like masseuse, carpenter and therapist. She even asked, who would make for the best stripper and said, "I think you should take this."

Joking about Kareena playing a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2 as a revenge plot, Rhea added, "I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news."

Talking more about Rhea, Kareena called her an "exhibitionist". She added, "I think you are the eternal stripper because you are always like, 'Show something, wear sleeveless, show some skin...' So that's it, you are that type. You are an exhibitionist." But she argued that Kareena was the one who asked her not to cover up so much.

To which Kareena jokingly said, "You love it. That's why the stripper is Rhea Kapoor."

Meanwhile, Rhea, on a live session with fans on Instagram, confirmed that the sequel is happening. "I think it's gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited," said Rhea.

Released in 2018, Veere Di Wedding was directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The all-girl ensemble comedy stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

