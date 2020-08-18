Rhea's Lawyer Asks Media To Stop Speculating; Says 'Her Silence Shouldn't Be Mistaken For Weakness'

Rhea's Lawyer Says Her Silence Shouldn't Be Mistaken For A Weakness

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the investigation report of the police is lying with the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. He said in his statement, "Even if Rhea is to be investigated by a third agency, she will face it. Thankfully, in this Electronic Age, nothing can be concocted or manufactured. Media is requested not to speculate its own theories and make unsubstantiated claims. She has remained silent to such allegations. Her silence should not be mistaken for a weakness. Truth will remain the same."

Rhea Chakraborty Denies Allegations Levelled Against Her By Sushant's Father

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea and her family in Patna under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Through her lawyer, Rhea has denied all the allegations levelled against her by Sushant's father. Rhea's lawyer said that it is total nonsense and an afterthought to make allegations after a period of 40 days, the manner in which it has been made before Bihar Police.

Satish Maneshinde said that no allegations whatsoever were made till 27th July 2020 by anybody in the family before the Mumbai Police or to any authority. He said that teir statements were recorded by Mumbai police and that they are educated and have an IPS officer OP Singh in the family.

Calling the allegations 'totally concocted' and 'fabricated' for ulterior purposes, Rhea's lawyer said that the actress denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise.

Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer On ED Investigation

Satish Maneshinde said, "Both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate have been handed over all of Rhea's financial documents which clearly show the falsity of such allegations. She has not received a single transfer from Sushant's accounts. All her Income Tax Returns have been examined by Police as well as ED. Neither of them have found anything incriminating against her."

He further said that so far, Rhea and her family has cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate.

Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says Actress Has No Objection To CBI Inquiry In Sushant's Death Case

"Rhea has always maintained that she would like the truth of the matter to be revealed by virtue of a fair and impartial investigation. She has admitted in her Petition to the SC that she sent a Message to Amit Shah Union HM to order a CBI investigation. She has also informed the SC that if the Court transfers it to CBI she had no objection. What she has challenged is the illegal registration and investigation of Bihar Police without jurisdiction and transfer to CBI of an illegal investigation. Unless the Maharashtra government consents to a CBI investigation , the case cannot be transferred to CBI. Instead, the Bihar government ought to have transferred the investigation to Mumbai Police as per the Notification issued by the Union Government. The very foundation of the Federal Structure is at stake by the present actions for Bihar government," Rhea's lawyer said in his statement.

Rhea's Lawyer Reveals Why The Actress Was Apprehensive About The Nature Of Investigation By Bihar Police

Satish Maneshinde continued in his statement that as per law, the Bihar police ought to have registered a 0 FIR and transferred the investigation to the Mumbai police since they have no jurisdiction to investigate Sushant's death case.

He said, "Rhea will not submit to an illegal investigation. There were various reasons that made my client apprehensive about the nature of the investigation that would be conducted by the Bihar Police. The Bihar Police registered the FIR on the same day that the complaint was received, despite a delay of over 40 days."

Satish Maneshinde claimed that the Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai without ever summoning his client to cooperate with their investigation. He said that there were several newspaper articles quoting the advocate of the complainant as having stated that the Bihar Police were hesitant to register the FIR but did so at the behest of the political leadership in Bihar.

Satish Maneshinde said that his Rhea Chakraborty has not shied away from cooperating with any investigating agency till date, but she is entitled to a fair and impartial investigation by an agency which has Jurisdiction to investigate the case. She further added that the manner in which the proceedings were instituted and being conducted in Bihar made it appear unlikely that she would receive a fair treatment.