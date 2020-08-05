Rhea's Plea For Transfer Of Probe From Patna To Mumbai: SC Directs All Parties To File Their Replies

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had registered an FIR against the late actor's girfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna under various sections including 'abetment to suicide'. Following this, Rhea had filed a petition in the Supreme Court to sought transfer of FIR lodged in Patna to Mumbai on grounds of jurisdiction.

The plea stated that the FIR in Patna alleging abetment to suicide charges against Rhea Chakraborty is nothing but an act of "connivance" between the State of Bihar and Sushant;s father.

Rhea's petition was heard today (August 5, 2020) in the Supreme Court, and the hearing of the matter will be held after a week. As per an ANI tweet, the SC has directed Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to file their respective replies within three days.

ANI tweeted, "Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Supreme Court directs all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter to be held after a week."

Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde said they are "satisfied" with the outcome of the hearing at the Supreme Court. He said in a statement, "The Petition in the SC will be heard in the next week. All concerned have to file their replies in the meantime. State of Maharashtra is directed to place all the investigation steps taken in the case before the SC. We are satisfied with the outcome of the hearing. In view of the pendency of the proceedings in SC Rhea or any one on her behalf refrain from making any comments in the case."

Meanwhile, the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request for a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

