Rhea's Lawyer On How The Actress Spent Her Days In Jail: She Conducted Yoga Classes For Inmates

Rhea Chakraborty Conducted Yoga Classes For Her Jail Inmates

Talking about how Rhea tried to stay positive during her stay in jail, Satish Maneshinde told NDTV, "I personally went to a jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates."

Rhea Chakraborty Lived Like A Commoner In Jail, Says Her Lawyer

He further added, "She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests."

Sushant's Family Seems To Be Very Vindictive Towards Rhea, Claims Satish Maneshinde

Rhea's lawyer told NDTV, "The reason that she was hounded, was just because the family was after her. I don't know for what reason, the family seems to be very vindictive as far as Rhea Chakraborty is concerned."

Rhea's Lawyer Says The Actress Was Targeted Because She Was Sushant Singh Rajput's Girlfriend

"I've been saying that the central agencies- the CBI, the NCB, the ED have been hounding her only because she was the housewife or the live-in partner of this gentleman," Satish Maneshinde told the news channel.

Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Slams News Channels

He said, "Media channels, particularly those which were hounding her, were doing it only for the TRPs. They were formatting all this fake news and bogus stories." He further claimed that the agenda of these news channels was to target celebrities one by one. Further, Maneshinde called for the channels to be brought to court.