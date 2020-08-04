    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Wedding Postponed; Actors Say ‘Maybe Early Next Year'

      By
      |

      Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been dating for five years, were all set to tie the knot in April 2020. However, they decided to push the celebrations due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the interest of everyone's safety. Talking about their future plans for the wedding, Richa told Mumbai Mirror that the pandemic is far from over, even though scientists are working at finding a vaccine.

      Richa Chadha, Ali Fazals Wedding Postponed; Actors say ‘Maybe Early Next Year

      Richa added, "It is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend." Reports suggested that the couple could be planning for a year ending wedding but Ali Fazal agreed with Richa and said that its best to wait. "Let's see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year," he added.

      Richa in an earlier interview had revealed that they had organized all festivities themselves across three cities- Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai. Ali revealed the plan for their family's sake, and said, "We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn't have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city."

      On postponing the wedding, the couple's spokesperson in a statement had shared, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

      Meanwhile, Richa Chadha was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga, while Ali Fazal featured in Netflix film House Arrest.

      Richa Chadha Slams Troll Questioning 'Silence' On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; 'How Dare You?'

      Richa Chadha Shares Her View On Insider-Outsider Debate: I Was Never Favoured By Any Insider Club

      Read more about: richa chadha ali fazal
      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X