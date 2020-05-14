Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Look Adorable In This Throwback Video

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were set to take their wedding vows in April, had to cancel the ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The two had decided to put forward everyone's safety and have postponed the wedding until after the pandemic. Richa, who is missing her love, shared a throwback video of the couple with fans on Instagram.

Richa shared a cute video clip from one of their outings. She captioned the post reminiscing the time before pandemic, when they travelled a lot together. She wrote, "Long time no see @alifazal9 . (Surprise) When we could travel," with hashtags like 'Wishful thinking', 'Bae' and 'Wanna go back'.

In the video, Richa can be seen wearing a black top and Ali wearing a white t-shirt with a black backpack. The clip has love written all over it, and Ali Fazal looks smitten by his lady love as he laughs when Richa opens her hair bun. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on May 13, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had already applied for marriage registration and the invitation had already been sent out. The couple, with the announcement of wedding being postponed, had shared an official statement that read, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

The couple has been living apart during the lockdown and their social media PDA is setting couple goals. Last month, Richa had shared their video call with fans on Instagram, asking Fazal to be her quarantine. Richa, during an interview, had opened up about falling in love with Fazal and called it a miracle. "The thing is, it's nothing short of a miracle. That two people who have similar backgrounds, two normal, regular people from middle-class upbringings got together."

"Two people with a similar value system got in this pool of showbiz. We found each other and we are happy with each other. I think that itself is a huge miracle. And when that happened, I think I couldn't deny it that we were very...not just attracted to each other, but also understood each other on a fundamental level. It's great you know," Richa added.

