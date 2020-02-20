Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Have A Court Marriage On April 15?

Wedding rumours of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been doing the rounds for months now. Although the couple has repeatedly dismissed these rumours, they don't seem to be dying down. According to the latest reports, Richa and Ali have even fixed a date and location for their wedding.

Richa and Ali are to tie the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The two want to keep their wedding an intimate affair, with a court marriage followed by a couple of receptions in Lucknow and Mumbai.

Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "After discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception."

The source added, "Ali and Richa's families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception."

When the previous round of rumours was creating a buzz regarding Richa and Ali's speculated monsoon wedding, both of them had quashed the reports. Ali had even said that people are jobless to be spreading such rumours, and had assured that he will be the one to let people know when they decide to get married.

Only time will tell if this new round of reports are true!

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Deny Rumours Of July Wedding; Says People Are Jobless For Spreading Rumours

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Richa Chadha's Love Letter For Boyfriend Ali Fazal Will Make Your Heart Mushy