EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha On Working With Sumeet Vyas In Unpaused: He Had Directed Me In A Play Ten Years Ago

Recently, the trailer of Unpaused, an anthology of five films, was released on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. Unpaused features five short films directed by Raj and DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun. It also boasts of a star-studded cast which includes Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhishek Banerjee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ishwak Singh.

Ahead of its release on December 18, FilmiBeat caught up with actress Richa Chadha and spoke to her about her forthcoming project.

When the trailer of Unpaused released on YouTube, many netizens commented saying that among the five stories, they're looking forward to the one with Richa and Sumeet Vyas. Reacting to such positive response, Richa told us that it was great to work with Sumeet and further added, "Sumeet had directed me in a play ten years ago. I loved Ishwak's work in Pataal Lok. Working with these two fine actors was very nice. It was fun."

When asked if it was an instant yes or she took her time to give her nod to Unpaused, Richa said, "No, I didn't think so much about it. I thought it's a nice opportunity to collaborate with Nikkhil and Amazon."

Richa also asserted that she gave her nod to the project owing to its relatability to the current scenario. For the unversed, Unpaused is set and shot during the unprecedented times of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

It's known to all that Richa is a brilliant actress and well-known for her versatility. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who has directed her in Unpaused, couldn't stop boasting about her while speaking to FilmiBeat.

When we asked Richa, how she found Nikkhil as a director, she told us, "I really loved working with Nikkhil. Now, we've worked together for a short film. Hopefully, we'll work together in full-fledged feature later. He gives lots of freedom to his actors, and is able to understand what his actors are trying to tell him."

In Unpaused, Richa's relationship goes through a turmoil. In reality, Richa and Ali Fazal are couple goals. People love stumbling upon her and Ali's Instagram handles. When we asked her, if she can give one advice to people in relationship from her own experience, what would it be, she said that 'trust and patience' is the key.

With respect to work, Richa has a few more projects in her kitty- Shakeela, Inside Edge Season 3 and Fukrey 3.

