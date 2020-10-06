Richa Chadha Files Defamation Suit Against An Actress, Kamaal R Khan, & A News Channel

Actress Claimed Anurag Kashyap Took Sexual Favours From Other Actresses

In an interview, the actress had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and also claimed that other actors like Chadha and a few others had granted sexual favours to Kashyap to bag film assignments.

Richa's Statement

Two days later, Richa had issued a statement through her lawyer that read, "Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected."

Richa Had Also Sent Legal Notice For Defamatory Comments

The statement continued, "No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates." Reportedly, Richa had sent legal notices to the actress as well.