Richa Chadha Files Defamation Suit Against An Actress, Kamaal R Khan, & A News Channel
Richa Chadha had moved a defamation suit on Monday in the Bombay High Court against the actress who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and used her name (Richa) in other interviews, Kamaal R Khan, and a news channel for alleged defamatory statements against her. Richa has also sought Rs 1.1 crore as damages from them.
A single-judge bench of Justice Anil K Menon has heard Chadha's application, which was filed by senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar and advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar. The court has asked Richa to serve a fresh personal notice to respondents along with a service through emails. The court has been adjourned till October 7 for further hearing.
The petition stated that defamatory statements had continued despite Richa sending a legal notice to the actor. Richa has sought an order from the court for restraining the actress and unknown others from making any defamatory statements in the future about alleged incidents. Richa has also deemed an apology on Twitter and other websites.
Actress Claimed Anurag Kashyap Took Sexual Favours From Other Actresses
In an interview, the actress had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and also claimed that other actors like Chadha and a few others had granted sexual favours to Kashyap to bag film assignments.
Richa's Statement
Two days later, Richa had issued a statement through her lawyer that read, "Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected."
Richa Had Also Sent Legal Notice For Defamatory Comments
The statement continued, "No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates." Reportedly, Richa had sent legal notices to the actress as well.
