Richa Chadha Flaunts ‘Not Fair But Lovely’ T-shirt: It’s 2020 And A Lot Of BS Is Getting Dismantled

Celebrities are hailing the decision by the multinational Hindustan Unilever to drop words such as 'fairness' and 'whitening' from their skin care products. Richa Chadha is one such star who is extremely happy with the news, and took to her Instagram handle to say that she and the brand were finally in agreement.

Sharing a photo where she is flaunting a T-shirt which reads, 'Not fair but lovely', Richa was in full support of the decision. She wrote that before we attack the brand for not doing enough, we need to consider that it takes a lot for ideas to change. She shared how she herself took many years to start loving her complexion.

Richa captioned her post, "NOT FAIR BUT LOVELY", I had gotten this printed on a T shirt back in 2015. Yesterday, the brand @fairandlovely_id and I were finally in agreement! Yesterday, they dropped the word FAIR from their product name... Before you attack the brand for only paying 'lip service', please remember, it takes many generations for ideas to change. There is demand and hence there is supply...We have been told since we were children, that fairness is the only definition of beauty! It is also another unfortunate byproduct of colonialism and casteism! But it's 2020, and a lot of BS is getting dismantled !"

She continued, "It took me many years of unlearning to gain confidence and start LOVING my complexion! Der aye durust aye, I say. I welcome this decision by the brand... and it's not easy... brands have a thousand meetings before they change even the FONT in their logo... I hope slowly and steadily mindsets change... we must continuously and without any influence of the West, define our own idea of beauty. Beauty must be inclusive! Bravo @fairandlovely_id #NotFairButLovely #RacismIsAVirus #RichaChadha #richareccomends #Truth #lockdown #selfhate #postcolonial #actorslife #fairandlovely."

The multinational's step to diversify their portfolio was also welcomed by Nandita Das, Suhana Khan, Abhay Deol, Bipasha Basu and others.

