Richa Chadha Honoured With Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; ‘This Reiterates My Faith In My Dreams’

Richa Chadha was honoured with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award for her contribution to Indian cinema. The actor was bestowed the award by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, reportedly at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Richa expressed being overwhelmed by the honour, and recounted her journey as an actor without any godfather in the industry, in her statement to the media.

"It's an honour that I will hold close to my heart. For an actor who has had no godfather, every achievement feels precious and well-earned. The award reiterates my faith in my dreams. It has been a long journey to this point and standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavour," Richa was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

She further stressed on the responsibility of artists to act on behalf of the underprivileged in the society, especially considering the challenging times that humanity is going through now.

"For the year that we've had, it remains a continual duty of artistes to support the lesser privileged and help reinstate their lives. The job of an actor goes beyond an entertainer's. We all carry the responsibility of uplifting the society, and as an influencer, I urge that more people join in supporting the lesser privileged. It's equally our responsibility to vouch continual support to the medical fraternity and Covid warriors, who've brought us out of the most tumultuous year of our lives," she added.

Talking about work, Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama, Panga, which also starred Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta and Kangana Ranaut. She has quite a few movies lined up next, including Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Shakeela and Lahore Confidential.

