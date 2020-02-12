    For Quick Alerts
      Richa Chadha’s Next Film Madam Chief Minister Was Shot In 40 Days, Says It Was Her Toughest Role

      Richa Chadha has essayed some pretty impressive roles in the past, in films like Section 375, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Masaan and so on. The actress is all set to play the part of a Chief Minister in her next film. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is titled Madam Chief Minister, and it is the toughest role Richa says she has worked on so far.

      Richa Says Madam Chief Minister Was Her Toughest Role Yet

      According to the makers of the film, Richa was the natural choice for director Subhash as she is someone who is socially and politically aware. Madam Chief Minister was shot and wrapped in a schedule of just 40 days. The filming took place in Lucknow, between November and December.

      Talking about the film, Richa said in a statement, "Happy to announce that our labour of love Madam Chief Minister has been announced. My toughest part yet, I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla."

      Richa was last seen in the courtroom drama Section 375, co-starring Akshaye Khanna. Her performance as a prosecutor on a rape case won her much critical acclaim.

      According to reports, Madam Chief Minister is said to be an intense love and drama film. As Richa revealed, the cast includes Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi, Shubrajyoti and Saurabh Shukla It is scheduled for release on July 17, 2020.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 21:04 [IST]
