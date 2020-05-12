Richa Chadha On COVID-19 Donations: I Find Talking About Donations In Crores & Lakhs Obnoxious

Richa Chadha Helps The Needy In 'Kind'

The Fukrey actress took the help of social media and sought aid from a wholesale dealer to secure over 600 kg of ration including wheat flour, pulses and rice. She donated to a local Gurudwara, where 250 kg of each of the three food items, are being used on a daily basis.

The Power Of Social Media

The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, "You will never see me publicize the amount I donate somewhere or whatever, but in this case, since the donation was in kind and because I had put up the first picture of the donation and asked for help, I though it was only fair for me to talk about how Instagram helped me get someone who could give me wholesale ration."

The Actress Reveals Why She Didn't Tweet About Her COVID-19 Donations

Revealing why she didn't tweet about her donations, the actress said she finds that space "tends to be a little more toxic". She further added, "If it (my post) inspires somebody else to do something kind, then why the hell not? (But) Discussing money and how much people have donated, and how they ought to donate in crores or lakhs... I find that kind of talk a little obnoxious, and I think it puts people off." She said that she wants to contribute at least this quantity of ration once a week.

Richa Slams People Who Indulge In Armchair Activism On Social Media

Not the one to mince her words, the actress said, "There are a lot of armchair critics in this country. Isn't that true? From the people who are watching cricket matches at home and saying ‘Arre usko do run aur bhaagne chahiye thhe' or ‘Catch kyun drop kiya', to people who are sitting and giving political gyaan and commentary, to others who're just sitting and pointing fingers at celebrities saying this is armchair... I don't let negative energy into my life. If anyone is like that, they're either blocked or they're very dispensable in my life."